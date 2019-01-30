ACTION NEWS SPORTS

High school basketball player beats the buzzer

Del. high school player beats the buzzer. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Tower Hill was down eight points late in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against rival Wilmington Friends School.

Then they started a comeback.

With the score 39-37, Tower Hill's Ricky Deadwyler got the ball with 2.5 seconds left in the game.

The sophomore then went for it- shooting a three in hopes of clinching a win for the Hillers.

Nothing but net.

For the second straight game, Deadwyler scored the buzzer beating winning shot.

The crowd roared. Deadwyler's Tower Hill teammates crowded around him as they all jumped in celebration over the 40-39 victory.

Ricky Deadwyler's aunt sent Action News the video.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Buzzer beater leads to wild celebration at Tower Hill School in Wilmongton, Delaware on January 25, 2019.



She said Deadwyler's two biggest fans, his two little brothers Zach and Jaden, also ran on the court to cheer on the game-winning star.


