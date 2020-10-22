Three and Out

Ron Jaworski says the Eagles are about to take over, breaks down Giants game, D-Jax return

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Week 7 of the NFL season comes early for the Philadelphia Eagles, who face the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

The matchup is the first of three consecutive NFC East contests for the Birds who have a golden opportunity to seize control of the division.


Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski joined Sports Director Ducis Rodgers to discuss all things Eagles in this week's Three and Out.

1st Down: Are the Eagles in the driver's seat in NFC East?
2nd Down: Key Matchup vs. Giants - Taking advantage of Giants' poor O-line

3rd Down: DeSean Jackson effect (if he plays)
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 23, Giants 13
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiathree and outaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
Jaws on Fulgham's rise, stopping Lamar Jackson, Ravens-Eagles prediction
Jaws on NFC East race, Eagles-Steelers, Birds MVP | Three and Out
Jaws' plan to fix Wentz, Eagles | Three and Out
Three and Out: Jaws on Wentz, potential stars in Week 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Deer crashes through window of barbershop | WATCH
Obama blasts Trump during rally for Biden in Philly
$15 fine for people who refuse to wear masks in Narberth
$5K reward offered in acid attack that left woman blind
Family mourns shooting deaths of young Trenton brothers
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Alarming increase in Philly traffic deaths, hit-and-run cases
Teen shot while walking to boxing gym dies at hospital
Fmr. Temple frat president sentenced to prison in sex assault case
Health care workers offer barrier-free testing to Philly community
Haverford family refuses to be silenced after political signs stolen
More TOP STORIES News