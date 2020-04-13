Action News Sports

Former Flyer Scott Hartnell helping Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you see a guy in a Gritty mask at the grocery store, look closer it just might be, Scott Hartnell.

The former Philadelphia Flyers fan favorite has retired from the NHL and returned to the area to raise his young and growing family.

"It's always kinda been home," said Hartnell. "I felt so comfortable playing my hockey years here."

These days, he's spending all his time at home like the rest of us, but he's found a way to keep busy.

Hartnell is helping lead some workout videos for the kids of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.

"The kids are looking for something to do at home, so I just did a little video. You gotta keep a good positive mindset and have fun in life with what you are doing," Hartnell said.
The Foundation is trying to continue to inspire, educate and motivate its student-athletes and help them stay connected during this strange time.

It's hard without hockey. Hartnell himself was so looking forward to watching his Flyers make a run.

"It's frustrating because they were treading in the right direction," Hartnell added.

He thought they'd really make some noise in the playoffs.

As for any chance he'd come back to the organization in some capacity?

"I've got the orange colors going through my blood still," Hartnell said. "It's definitely not out of the question, gotta be the right time.
