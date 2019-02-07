Simmons shares Harris, Marjanovic's 'Chicken Noodle Soup Dance' video

Forward Tobias Harris, center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday after being traded in a blockbuster deal with the LA Clippers.
Ben Simmons posted video of his new teammates Harris and Marjanovic dancing to DJ Webstar's 2006 song 'Chicken Noodle Soup.'
The video was originally posted in January 2018 by Harris who at the time wrote, "The Bobi & Tobi show!! #ChickenNoodleSoup."
And if you are so inclined to learn the "Chicken Noodle Soup Dance," here's a how-to video courtesy of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
The 26-year-old Harris is having the best season of his career, averaging over 20 points per game.
The 76ers face the Denver Nuggets Friday night.
