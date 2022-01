EAST VINCENT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County man has been arrested after his girlfriend was found dead inside their home last weekend.East Vincent Township police were called to the Spring City house of 31-year-old Leroy Brahm and 21-year-old Annabel Meenan on December 4.Police discovered Meenan covered in cuts and wounds to her face, chest, arms, and legs.She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says it's clear Meenan suffered hours of abuse at the hands of Brahm.He has only been charged with assault pending the results of an autopsy.