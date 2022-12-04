Donate $25 and buy a Christmas tree for military members in Spring House, Pa.

It's part of the Trees for Troops program, a tradition Paul Kenny and his family have had since 2006.

All the donated trees will head to Rock Island Arsenal Army Base outside Chicago and MacDill Air Force Base outside Tampa, where they will be distributed to military members.

SPRING HOUSE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As customers buy their own Christmas trees, they can also buy a tree for a military family in Spring House, Pennsylvania at Kenny's Christmas Trees.

"My family has a military background," said Kenny. "I know people around the holidays -- they want to help, they want to donate, they want to help other families. And what better cause than the military."

It's simple. Customers donate $25 and fill out a handwritten note. That note gets attached to a tree, which gets loaded up into a FedEx truck located on the tree lot.

"I wanted to support our troops this year to give some Christmas cheer to families that fight for our nation and give us the freedom and liberty to live in America," said Pat Ferguson of North Wales.

Families across the area say it's an easy way to honor military service men and women during a time when they're looking for ways to give.

"The troops, they give so much back to us and they sacrifice so much going away, leaving their family behind. That is just a small little thing to do to help," said Deb Wilson of Blue Bell.

Sunday, December 3 is the last day to participate in the Trees for Troops program. So far, Kenny says 150 trees have been donated.

Kenny's Christmas Trees is located at 1121 N. Bethlehem Pike, Spring House, PA.