Springfield High School lacrosse teams help shovel driveways in Delaware County after snow storm

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of Springfield High School lacrosse players used Saturday to help clear out their neighbors from the snow.

It's a recurring initiative in Delaware County. Anytime it snows, the teammates help shovel for those who can't do it themselves.

"There's probably about 40 lacrosse players, and we got girl's lacrosse team, we probably have 60 to 70 guys and girls out here," said Ryne Adolph, assistant coach to the Varsity Boys Lacrosse Team. "The players learn a lot of values that go beyond the lacrosse field and so many people making people happy. It's just great."

Those involved say they enjoy doing the work.

"They said it made their day. That's what we're trying to do and I think it makes our day, that we're helping out people during the cold winter," said Charlie Kelly, a Springfield High School freshman.

"It's good, builds better relationships with your team, also helps the community," said student Danny Wagner.

The lacrosse teams had 10 trucks of students working on Saturday. In total, they had more than 100 homes on their list.

Commissioner Jim Kennedy said the program is open to elderly, disabled people, and anyone who can't shovel themselves.