education

Delco school district apologizes after students' info accidentally released by bus company

"'SSD is deeply apologetic for this contractor error. We realize that the safety of our children is paramount," said the district.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

School district apologizes after students' info accidentally released

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County school district is apologizing after a bus company accidentally emailed out a confidential document to the school community.

According to the Springfield School District, Student Transportation of America (STA), the bus company contracted by the school, erroneously sent out students' names and bus route information Monday night to all school district families who were eligible for the bus.

"The error was made by one of its employees in earnest. Once the employee realized the error was made, attempts were made to retract the email; unfortunately, the software did not allow this error to be retracted," said the district in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Schools across Delaware Valley are scrambling due to bus driver shortage
EMBED More News Videos

BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE: School districts across the Philadelphia region are dealing with a bus driver shortage. Some employers are offering sign-on bonuses and other benefits to find help.



Officials say the situation has been addressed with everyone involved, and measures are being taken so this doesn't happen again.

"'SSD is deeply apologetic for this contractor error. We realize that the safety of our children is paramount," the statement continued.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdelaware countypennsylvaniaemailseducationbusschoolfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Pa. school mask mandate in effect, but controversy continues
Philadelphia schools see racial gaps in AP enrollment
Pa. mask mandate causes controversy in Bucks County
Due to flooding, Philly schools switch to digital learning for Friday
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking severe storms, flood potential, tornado threat
Search continues for 2 missing after car swept away in storm
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
Schools across region are scrambling due to bus driver shortage
7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
Penn researchers create world's largest COVID-19 treatment database
Show More
SEPTA mulling big changes including new name, map and signage
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" shatters box office
FEMA surveys tornado damage from Ida in Montco
Man found dead behind New Jersey food market
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
More TOP STORIES News