There's no word on a cause, and no injuries have been reported.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters had to evacuate a home in Bucks County after a partial collapse during a fire.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a home in Springfield Township just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

The two-alarm fire broke out along the 1900 block of Old Bethlehem Road, or Route 212.

The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.

There's no word on a cause, and no injuries have been reported.