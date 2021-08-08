St. Christopher's job fair hopes to fill more than 200 hospital job openings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children held a drive-thru job fair Sunday, hoping to find more than 200 candidates for positions open in its health care system."It was perfect timing for me and I'm just so excited especially since it's St. Christopher's because I love children," said Angela Evans from North Philadelphia.She heard about the job fair Sunday morning on Action News. As a certified nursing assistant, she knows how stressful working in health care during the pandemic has been and she hopes she can help."People are scared, the fear of catching COVID and bringing it home to your family members; you really need to have a heart, a passion to work in the nursing field," Evans said.She's hoping she can help fill one of the jobs available through Tower Health, which owns St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Recruiters at the job fair were also looking for candidates for Chestnut Hill and Reading hospitals, for anything from nurses to non-clinical staff."They need help from us, and I'm willing to help, I'm willing to help them out," said Carissa Watlington from West Oak Lane.Nationwide, there's a shortage of health care workers because of the pandemic, causing strain on workers and hospitals."It's unfortunately something that we're all suffering right now, so it's just an influx. It's very competitive right now with respect to pay rates and just opportunities that are actually out there," said Melissa Alfieri, the Human Resources Director for the hospital.Alfieri says it's been difficult to see candidates in the hospital with COVID restrictions. Recruiters hope this drive-through job fair will be a safe way to find the help they need."We want to make sure that the atmosphere is safe and conducive for everyone. Also, it's more of an open air event so we're trying something new," said Layveana Terrell, who works in Talent Acquisition at the hospital.The hospital says the job fair was in the screening process for new hires. Afterward, they'll look at resumes and follow up with candidates.