St. Joe's student tied up, robbed at gunpoint inside off-campus home

Investigators say the home invasion happened around 4:40 a.m. on the 5700 block of Drexel Road in the city's Wynnefield section.
Police say the suspects broke in through the 19-year-old victim's basement door, woke him up at gunpoint, tied him up and robbed him.
Neighbors say the student had just moved in.
"I'm petrified," said Pamela Moody, who lives on the block. "It seems like it always happens to the St. Joe's students. I don't know if it's because it's in a neighborhood, they don't take precautions?"
Police say the suspects fled with the student's phone, wallet, and laptop.
"Depressingly enough, it's not that new," said Jasper Albright, a student who lives nearby.
This is the second crime targeting university students in the last 30 days. On June 21, a student was shot during an attempted carjacking on Upland Way and Drexel Road, just blocks away from the home invasion.
"I don't pull in, park, and just sit in my car and text on my phone or something like that. As soon as I park, I go inside," said Albright.
The university told Action News in a statement, "The University's first priority remains the safety and well-being of our students. We have been working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department in their ongoing investigation. The University alerted our community about the off-campus break-in and shared reminders about available safety resources. Public Safety and Philadelphia Police have deployed extra patrols in the area."
Neighbors say they tell students to always be on alert.
"At night, if you're walking home from school, get an escort from the school," said Bernice Mowry, a neighbor.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.