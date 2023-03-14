Tiny Dancers take the stage in celebration of Saint Patrick's Day week

The children's dance troop wowed patrons with their fancy footwork and good cheer.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The McHugh School of Irish Dance took center stage at Kid Shelleen's Restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware Monday evening spreading good Saint Patrick's Day vibes.

Seven-year-old Taylor Degnan, a dancer at McHugh, says she loves taking the stage at events like this.

"I just really love dancing around and hanging out with my friends."

Tara Boyce has been running the school for 27 years.

"I've seen some of my dancers I've had when they were five years old and they're bringing their kids now to dance for us. It's been really great," said Boyce.

They have a busy week ahead.

The group will be visiting nursing homes, restaurants, and attending more parades. It's all par for the course for the Irish dance school leading up to the big day.

Tara reminds us, "everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

For more information on the renowned dance school, you can visit https://www.mchughschool.com