A look inside local pubs, festivities for St. Patrick's Day

Friday is St. Patrick's Day, and people did not waste any time getting out to celebrate.

Those who celebrated had the luck of the Irish on their side, as spring-like weather shone throughout the day.

Good times and Guinness were flowing inside Fergie's Irish Pub in Center City. Revelers had a blast celebrating the Irish holiday.

"It's the best day ever, next to Christmas, it's the best day. This is like my favorite holiday ever," said Teresa Mahoney Garvey in Center City.

What else could anyone ask for?

"It's going about as good as it could be," said Fergus Carey from Fergie's Pub. "We're jam-packed, and it's a lot of fun, and everyone is in very good form."

St. Patrick's Day icons can be seen all around the city. The streets are decorated with four-leaf clovers, kilts, and green cowboy hats.

At O'Neal's Pub, patrons and staff were celebrating a milestone.

"Today is my 27th year with O'Neal's Pub. I actually started St. Paddy's Day in 1996," said Spoonie O'Neal, who works at the pub. "When I first started, I looked across the bar and was like, 'I'm going to be here forever' kind of thing. And here I am, I'm still here doing my thing."

The fun doesn't just happen in Philadelphia, however. People in Haddon Township, New Jersey, were rocking the holiday spirit as well.

The township's annual two-day St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl and Haddon Square celebration was underway.

"Everybody was smiling and being happy," said Anne Magee, who attended the event. "When you're Irish you have to smile."

The holiday did wonders at bringing people together. The Haddon Township High School class of 1984 had their reunion on the holiday.

"It's unbelievable. It's almost like I feel lucky to see them," said Dennis Horner from Haddon Township.

The celebrations in Haddon Township will continue on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., officials say.

So if you couldn't make it out of work Friday, you have one more shot.