Local businesses, pubs in Philadelphia prepare for St. Patrick's Day surge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday is St. Patrick's Day Eve, and the City of Philadelphia is already getting its green on.

For many Irish establishments, St. Patrick's Day marks the biggest, or maybe the luckiest, day of the year.

It's also a holiday lots of people look forward to, so they can rock their Irish spirit.

"Green shirt, socks, I bought sneakers, hats, glasses, everything. The whole nine yards," said Mirando Bowe from West Deptford, New Jersey.

Pubs around Philadelphia are ready for the celebration too. Con Murphy's is getting ready for a full house, stocked with plenty of Guinness.

"It's the number one day in the calendar. Everything revolves around St. Patrick's Day," said the owner of Con Murphy's, Liam Kelly.

The live music and imported Irish specialty foods usually draw in a sizeable crowd. Kelly is from Ireland himself, but says he loves celebrating right here in Philadelphia.

"Everyone just coming together, all different nationalities to enjoy it, to enjoy the same type of foods. It's becoming more and more similar to Ireland as it is here," he said.

While Philadelphia's annual parade was last weekend, the actual holiday falls on Friday, which means the weekend will kick off early for many.

According to the American Retail Federation, 61% of American adults plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year, an increase from 54% last year.

At The Plough and the Stars, a St. Paddy's Day breakfast kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Then, live Irish music plays all day long.

"I think tomorrow will be the first like real St. Paddy's Day that we've had back from COVID where people will feel comfortable coming out and kind of getting together and having a good time with their friends and family," said Erin Callahan, the general manager of The Plough and the Stars.

Between March Madness and Irish celebrations, people can expect an exciting holiday weekend.

Plus, Friday is expected to have mild weather, which will likely draw out more celebrators. For restaurants, all hands will be on deck to accomodate the crowds.