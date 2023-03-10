Bar crawls, parades, events for St. Patrick's Day near Philadelphia

For those who truly love the Irish, you may want more ways to celebrate the holiday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to get green!

Everyone knows and loves the iconic Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade, but for those who truly love the Irish, you may want more ways to celebrate the holiday.

6abc has gathered a list of events, celebrations, bar crawls and more for you to test your luck this St. Paddy's Day:

BAR CRAWLS

- The Erin Express (March 11)

- Luck Of The Irish St Paddy's Day Weekend Pub Crawl (March 11)

- Official Philadelphia St Patrick's Day Pub Crawl (March 17)

- Kiss Me, I'm Irish! St. Patrick's Bar Crawl (March 17)

- Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl in Philadelphia (March 17 - 18)

- Shamrock Stroll St Paddy's Pub Crawl Philadelphia (March 18)

EVENTS

- Conshohocken St. Paddy's Day 5K Classic (March 11)

- Parade Day with Ray Coleman & Tim Buchanan featuring Live Irish Music (March 13)

- St. Patrick's Day Party at Xfinity Live (March 17)

- St. Patrick's Day with Stall the Digger at Con Murphy's Irish Pub (March 17)

- St Patrick's Day 2023 at Kildare's in West Chester (March 17)

- St Paddy's Gay! at Love City Brewing (March 17)

- St.PAWtrick's Day at the Craft Hall on Delaware Ave. (March 17)

- St. Patrick's Day Authentic Ceili Dance at the Irish Center (March 17)

- St Patrick's Day Meetup Run in Philadelphia (March 18)

- St. Patrick's Day Tour & Tastes in Laurel Hill East (March 18)

PARADES & MARCHES

- Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade (March 12)

- March with the Friendly Sons & Daughters in Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade (March 12)

- March with the New York Naval Cadet Corps in Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade (March 12)

- 2023 Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade (March 12)

This year St. Patrick's Day falls on Saturday, March 17. For more information on Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade, especially as it relates to road closures and parking restrictions, click here.