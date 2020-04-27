fire

Video captures New Jersey officer helping driver in burning car

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Video captures the moments an officer helped a driver as a vehicle went up in flames on Sunday in Ocean County, New Jersey.

It happened at the Taco Bell drive-thru on Route 72 in Stafford Township.

Video shows Officer Oler arrived just in time to help push the vehicle away from the Taco Bell, all the while flames were shooting from the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.
