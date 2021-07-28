otrc

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth to executive produce star-studded Stand Up to Cancer telecast

Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara will co-host the special, which you can watch Aug. 21 on ABC.
EMBED <>More Videos

Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong and Sofia Vergara co-host Stand Up To Cancer | LIVE

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon will executive produce the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) fundraising special alongside her husband, media industry entrepreneur and investor Jim Toth.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada," Witherspoon said in a statement. "I'm proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up to Cancer who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care."

"Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up to Cancer as co-producers of the telecast," Toth added.

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara will co-host the telecast, which will also feature performances by Grammy-winning artists Common and Brittany Howard.



Vergara, a survivor of thyroid cancer, noted that the most important part of her cancer diagnosis was catching it early: "With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up To Cancer, so others have the resources they need for early detection."

"When my father died of cancer, it gave me new awareness and purpose towards healing," Common said. "I carry his spirit with me in everything I do, and I know he'll be with me on this special night with Stand Up to Cancer."

The telecast marks Stand Up to Cancer's seventh biennial roadblock televised fundraising special. Additional celebrity guests and performers will be announced at a later date.

You can watch the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer fundraising event Sat., Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabccancernonprofitotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down
Sheryl Lee Ralph discusses her powerful role on 'Motherland'
'The Ultimate Surfer' cast talks show, Bachelor Nation cameos
The final trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' is here: WATCH
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking the path of Henri
Police investigate assault, shooting inside Philly candy store
16-year-old lifeguard dies after injury in Cape May, NJ
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jaqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
Couple, baby, dog mysteriously found dead on hiking trail
Texas: Boys steer SUV to safety after father shot to death on freeway
2 suspected carjackers captured in East Falls: Police
Show More
Biden's job approval rating dips amid COVID uptick: Poll
Community leaders help parents escape mask mandates, vaccine rules
Newlywed in a coma after brutal beating in Queen Village: Police
NJ regulators approve rules for recreational cannabis market
Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News