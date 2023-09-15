Family-owned Philly hardware store celebrates 75 years and four generations

Mark and Alex Jaconski are the third and fourth generations of Stanley's True Value, which has served the Roxborough-Manayunk area for 75 years!

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "My best memories are being a young kid in here," said Mark Jancoski. "In the old building, of course."

Jancoski is referring to Stanley's True Value, a family business originally started by his father and grandfather.

What started as a card and smoke shop in 1948 has become a go-to place for hardware know-how in the Roxborough-Manayunk area of Philadelphia.

"As we've grown, we added lots of things including a tool rental department and outdoor garden center," said Jancoski.

Jancoski's son, Alex, represents the fourth generation of the family business as its manager.

"75 years, I mean four generations, that's not the most common scenario that most businesses find themselves in these days," said Alex Jancoski. "So, I think it's nice to reflect on that and appreciate what we've done and we have."

This weekend, Stanley's True Value is having anniversary deals, a raffle giveaway for grills and a toolbox, and is serving popcorn and pretzels to its customers.

To learn more, visit their website.

