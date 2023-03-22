Some Starbucks workers in New Jersey participate in walkout

Workers at unionized Starbucks locations in Mercer County, New Jersey are taking part in a nationwide walkout.

Workers are demanding livable wages, consistent scheduling and safe workplaces.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Workers at unionized Starbucks locations in Mercer County, New Jersey are taking part in a nationwide walkout.

Employees from the Hamilton and Hopewell township locations protested what they call unfair labor practices on Wednesday.

Cities including Seattle, New York City, Memphis and Los Angeles also participated in the demonstration.

Workers are demanding livable wages, consistent scheduling and safe workplaces.

Action News reached out to Starbucks for comment, but we haven't heard back.