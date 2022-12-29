WATCH LIVE

State of Delaware seeking to fill hundreds of open jobs

Some positions offer sign-on and referral bonuses.

Thursday, December 29, 2022 11:05PM
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The State of Delaware is making a push to fill state jobs as they deal with a shortage of workers.

The Delaware Department of Human Resources has launched a campaign aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies.

It launched back in June and runs until October featuring ads on social media, buses and billboards.

There are currently around 400 state job openings posted.

Some positions offer sign-on and referral bonuses.

Governor John Carney released a statement saying quote, "There has never been a better time to start a career in state government."

You can find a list of the available jobs at StateJobs.Delaware.Gov

