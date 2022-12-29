Police seek person of interest after woman found dead on Christmas in West Windsor

Police say her body was along the side of the road near an unoccupied car dealership in the area 3466 U.S. Route 1 North.

WEST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in West Windsor, Mercer County on Christmas.

Stephanie Carmody, 31, was discovered around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Police say her body was found along the side of the road near an unoccupied car dealership in the area 3466 U.S. Route 1 North.

West Windsor police say the cause of Carmody's death is still being determined.

Investigators have put out a surveillance photo of the person being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Jones at (609) 799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or email at Jjones@WestWindsorPolice.com.