Police seek person of interest after woman found dead on Christmas in West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in West Windsor, Mercer County on Christmas.
Stephanie Carmody, 31, was discovered around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Police say her body was found along the side of the road near an unoccupied car dealership in the area 3466 U.S. Route 1 North.
West Windsor police say the cause of Carmody's death is still being determined.
Investigators have put out a surveillance photo of the person being sought in connection with this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Jones at (609) 799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or email at Jjones@WestWindsorPolice.com.