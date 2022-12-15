Following death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, local group reminds men that help is available

Local health experts are taking this moment to remind everyone that you never know what someone is going through.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reaction continues to pour in following the death of beloved hip-hop dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The Los Angeles County coroner determined the cause of death to be suicide.

Celebrities and fans alike are mourning the loss of the energetic, positive 40-year-old social media superstar.

The Philadelphia-based nonprofit Black Men Heal, offers free therapy sessions and mental health resources to men of color.

I spoke with Reginald Howard, who went from being in their therapy sessions to running them.

He says even celebrities, who seemingly have it all, struggle.

"Once you obtain certain things, we automatically neglect the internal things that never got resolved or dealt with inside of you," Howard said. "There are often things that you never got a chance to unpack because sometimes a celebrity can take off, and they still have all of this internal trauma and baggage. But their career is taking off, so they focus on that, as opposed to focusing on what is going on internally."

Boss was a husband and father of 3.

When I asked Howard about survivors' guilt, and how they explain suicide to loved ones, he told me that this is about a pain that's too great to bear.

"It's hard to see the trees amongst the forest," Howard said. "The reason why I use that analogy is because every time that I had my suicide ideation, or going through the things that I was going through, it always was me not seeing the things that I can be grateful for. I have a life and a family and love, but all I saw was the dark, the darkness that surrounds me."

Click here to find out more about the free services available at Black Men Heal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call or text the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.