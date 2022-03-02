stolen car

Ambulance stolen in front of Bucks Co. hospital, SUV stolen in front of house; suspect sought


BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for the person who stole an ambulance and an SUV within minutes.

Officers responded to Lower Bucks Hospital on the 500 block of Bath Road in Bristol around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect stole an ambulance which had been parked out front of the hospital.

It was found abandoned around midnight Wednesday along the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue in Croydon, Bistol Township, which is about three miles from the hospital.

Police believe the suspect ran a few blocks to the 1900 block of Garfield Avenue and then stole a 2017 silver Honda CR-V which was left running outside of a home.

The ambulance was returned to the hospital.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect and the stolen Honda.

