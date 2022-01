LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Middletown Township police say a total of 14 stolen catalytic converters were found during a traffic stop in Bucks County.Police say they stopped the car last Friday on Route One in Langhorne for speeding.After getting a search warrant, officials say they found 14 catalytic converters and three saws in the trunk.Two of them appeared to be from brand new cars.Authorities say one of the men in the car had recently been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in New Jersey.Charges are pending in this case.