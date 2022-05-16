Following storm, Jersey Shore towns prepare beaches for Memorial Day Weekend

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the temperatures warm up, people are starting to venture out onto the beaches at the Jersey Shore, but many can tell there's been a storm recently."Absolutely, there's been quite a bit of sand that's been eroded off the beach in certain spots," said Doug Lenick of Palmerton, Pennsylvania.A nor'easter that swept through on May 6 and 7 brought damage that shore towns typically see in the middle of winter.Ocean City officials say the beaches in the area of 5th Street are most susceptible to erosion, but with nature's natural ability to rebuild and some help from public works crews moving some sand around, officials believe they'll be in good shape for summer.Engineers working with the Borough of Stone Harbor assessed the beaches Monday, and say - with some work - the beaches will be accessible for Memorial Day."This was very late in the year for this kind of a storm. So it was a little bit of a surprise I think to have a nor'easter this close to Memorial Day," said Doug Gaffney, a consulting coastal engineer working with the borough of Stone Harbor. "The borough presently is cleaning out the dune crossovers so access to the beach I'm sure will be absolutely fine."Stone Harbor is also working with Stockton University on a post-storm survey to look at how much sand was lost and where it went.Mary Alice Tinari, who owns a home in Stone Harbor, said she's looking forward to the visitors."Yes, we'll be out there. And hopefully, you know, you always feel bad for the merchants, you want them to have a good weekend to get it started," said Tinari.Ocean City officials say they have plans for a beach replenishment project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the off-season.