Stotesbury Cup Regatta returns to Schuylkill, Kelly Drive closed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Stotesbury Cup Regatta returns to the Schuylkill River this weekend and that means closures on Kelly Drive.The Regatta, which is Philadelphia's largest sprint race, is also the largest scholastic regatta in the world.More than 5,500 rowers from over 190 high schools will be competing Friday and Saturday.Kelly Drive is closed between Strawberry Mansion Drive and Fountain Green Drive until Saturday evening.