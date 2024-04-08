WATCH LIVE

Monday, April 8, 2024
3-alarm fire badly damages South Jersey nutritional products company

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of a nutritional products company in South Jersey on Sunday.

It happened at the Food Sciences Corporation on Gaither Drive in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Pictures from the scene show firefighters working to douse the blaze.

Video from Drone 6 also showed extreme damage to solar panels on the roof from the 3-alarm fire.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, authorities say.

