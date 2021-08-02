Man shot in Strawberry Mansion, police seeking multiple people seen fleeing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were involved in a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of West Oakdale Street.
At least six people were seen fleeing the area, according to authorities.
Police say a man was shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Officers are looking at area surveillance cameras to help in their investigation.
One person was shot in the incident.
