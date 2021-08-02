Man shot in Strawberry Mansion, police seeking multiple people seen fleeing

One person was shot in the incident.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple people seen fleeing Philly shooting site, man injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were involved in a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of West Oakdale Street.

At least six people were seen fleeing the area, according to authorities.

Police say a man was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

SEE ALSO: Boyfriend says gun accidentally went off inside NE Philly home, girlfriend killed: Police

No other injuries were reported.

Officers are looking at area surveillance cameras to help in their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News