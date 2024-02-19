WATCH LIVE

Broken Heart Syndrome? How stress can trigger cardiac arrest

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 1:16AM
Stress as we know is hard on the body, especially on the heart. One illness that could result from stress is called "Broken Heart Syndrome."February is American Heart Month, a time when people -- especially women -- are encouraged to be aware of cardiovascular health.

