12 students exposed to unknown substance at Philadelphia school; some hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple students were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being exposed to an unknown substance on Wednesday, according to police.

The Cross Roads Excellerated Learning Academy located on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue was placed on locked down by police around 12 p.m. due to the investigation.

Action News has learned that 12 students were exposed to an unknown substance at the West Philadelphia school. Five of the students were hospitalized and another seven were released to their parents.

The hospitalized students were placed in stable condition, officials said.

Police are still working to determine what the students were exposed to.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.