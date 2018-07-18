FYI PHILLY

Summer fun at the Rodin Museum and the Oval

EMBED </>More Videos

The Rodin Museum is getting a sudsy addition, while Oval+ is back for another run in the sun. (WPVI)

FYI Loves the Arts: Parkway Happenings
If you want to take in some cool culture, there's plenty to do on the Parkway this summer.
Rodin Museum | Facebook Love The Arts in Philadelphia
2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100

Oval+ | Facebook
July 20-August 19
Eakins Oval (2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), Philadelphia, PA 19130

Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-278-7000
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
FYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News