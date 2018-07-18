Summer fun at the Rodin Museum and the Oval

FYI Loves the Arts: Parkway Happenings
If you want to take in some cool culture, there's plenty to do on the Parkway this summer.
Rodin Museum | Facebook Love The Arts in Philadelphia
2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Oval+ | Facebook
July 20-August 19
Eakins Oval (2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), Philadelphia, PA 19130
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-278-7000
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
FYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
FYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia