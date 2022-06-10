Consumers feeling the pinch: Philly-area gas average now $5.10 per gallon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer is expected to be much more expensive this year, with many consumers already feeling the pinch."Prices are going up and I think we're being gouged," said Yvette Miller of Overbrook.Groceries are just one part of the equation and Miller said she thinks it's insane."I think they're sky-high," said Miller. "I just came out of the Acme and I noticed the prices have really gone up, but it's a necessity though."The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food is up 10.8% since April of 2021, but energy is up a whopping 30.3% and that includes oil."It used to take me like $20 to fill my tank and now it's closer to $45 to $50 every week and a half or so because I drive a lot for work," said Katrina Bussel of Upper Darby.According to AAA, the Philadelphia five-county gas average is $5.10 a gallon. It is currently the highest average ever recorded for the area."Despite record-high gas prices, there is still this demand for gasoline for driving," said Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "It is summer, people are ready to travel. It has been two years since people have had a normal summer."And it's not just the cost of transportation that is causing some to change their summer plans. The cost of everything is up 8.3% since April of last year."We've scaled back a little," said Jessica Grossnickle of Wynnewood. "We've planned one week away and maybe a weekend, whereas we usually spur of the moment, 'Let's go for a few weekends.' But now, everything it's not just gas, it's not just groceries. It's finding a dog sitter, it is planning to be away from work."