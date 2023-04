For three years, Sunn Byrd has been helping kids identify when they're being bullied, how it makes them feel, and how to react.

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teaching assistant in the Penn-Delco School District launched a workshop with the goal of giving children the tools they need to address bullying.

Action News photojournalist Ricky Harris has the full story.