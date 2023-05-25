Consumer Reports tests the best sunscreens for 2023

Consumer Reports puts dozens of sunscreens to the test each year to reveal the best options that won't burn your skin or a hole in your wallet.

Something that is just as important as the sunscreen you buy is how you apply it.

From lotions to sprays to sport and reef-safe, the sunscreen aisle can be a dizzying array of confusing labels.

The bottom line is this: You want one that works when summer's sun is at its hottest.

"We test sunscreens to see how well they protect against two types of the sun's rays, UVA and UVB, which cause aging, skin cancer, and sunburn," said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

To test for SPF, the "sun protection factor", and a measure of how well a sunscreen protects against UVB rays, expert testers apply sunscreen onto panelists' backs before they soak in a tub for 40 or 80-minutes, depending on the sunscreen's water-resistance claim.

The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

To test for protection against UVA rays, testers apply sunscreen on plastic plates, expose them to UV light, then measure the number of rays that are absorbed.

A top-performing sunscreen with a perfect score that's also a Consumer Report Smart Buy is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50.

But don't let the name throw you off, it's not only for babies.

"All of our top-rated sunscreens contain chemically active ingredients. In our tests over the years, we found that mineral sunscreens don't protect as well," Calvo said.

But if you do prefer a mineral or natural sunscreen, Consumer Reports' tests found California Kids Super Sensitive Tinted Lotion SPF 30+ provided acceptable protection.

If you're using a spray, hold the nozzle about an inch from your skin and spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

And for all types of sunscreens, reapply every two hours and after swimming.

Consumer Reports also recommends parents choose lotion sunscreens for kids and only use sprays as a last resort, because kids may inhale the spray, which could cause lung irritation.

Also, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has come out with its 2023 sunscreens report saying 12 products from ATTITUDE, Babo Botanicals, and Beautycounter are the gold standard in sunscreen safety.

In 2006, EWG released its pioneering Guide to Sunscreens. Now EWG introduces 12 SPF products from ATTITUDE, Babo Botanicals and Beautycounter to EWG VERIFIED:

ATTITUDE

Babo Botanicals

Beautycounter

To read more about the sunscreen industry and the expectations for sunscreen safety, click here.