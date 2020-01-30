Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira are ready to bring heat for Miami performance

Without giving anything away, J.Lo described the show as "very Shakira and very Jennifer."
"That's what you're going to get from the performance. It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments," she said.
Shakira says that, while the two shows are very different, they compliment each other.
When asked what young people around the world can take away from this history-making performance, J.Lo responded, "This Super Bowl... the two teams that are playing, the Chiefs and the 49ers, are run by women. And then you got two women headlining the halftime show. That statement alone for me is empowering, when I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls of the world to be able to have that, to see that... two Latinas doing this in this country at this time... it's just very empowering for us. I'm very proud to be able to help set and push forth that message."
Parting gifts for @JLo and @shakira - The 1st official game balls of #SuperBowLIV! Aaaand they threw them to the crowd 😂 https://t.co/MK0oWcYhWp pic.twitter.com/rSPkKsB4Mi— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 30, 2020
Both she and Shakira talked about how they hope their performance opens doors for different types of people.
"Women, Latinas, and people of any ages," said Shakira. "I think that J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age about race, about background. It doesn't really matter where you're from."
And while they talked about all the fun, J.Lo and Shakira also took time out to talk about Kobe Bryant's death. J.Lo said Bryant's death reminds people how fragile life is.
Her main message was to love people now while they are here.
There’s not a dry eye in the room as @JLo talks about Kobe Bryant. Her main message - Love people now while they are here. https://t.co/MK0oWcYhWp pic.twitter.com/OPCZemLbA9— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 30, 2020
James Corden couldn’t be here to do karaoke with @JLo and @shakira so his parents came instead. Here’s his dad playing the sax while JLo sings #JennyFromtheBlock https://t.co/MK0oWcYhWp pic.twitter.com/Dtqv3ETYnz— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 30, 2020
