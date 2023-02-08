Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb spends time mentoring young athletes during Super Bowl week

Even during Super Bowl week in Arizona, former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb is spending his time holding a football camp for young aspiring players.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Legendary NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is known for his storied career with the Philadelphia Eagles

These days he's spending his time giving back and mentoring young athletes

"I love it and that's kind of what I went into after I stepped away from the game, obviously trying to help the youth. I still coach girl's softball," said McNabb in an interview with Action News.

McNabb's impact on the game is part of the history books. He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2004 season, becoming only the third Black QB to play in a Super Bowl.

Now, McNabb is passing the torch, mentoring Jalen Hurts.

McNabb's advice to Hurts: "Just like a regular season game, continue to prepare, stay engaged, enjoy the moment. And the one thing you don't have to worry about with him is that he's truly focused on the task at hand," said McNabb

And for the first time, two Black QBs will lead their team into the big game as Hurts will face Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

McNabb says it's an important moment for the game, but also a significant statement about representation for young people everywhere.

"Now having two guys that I've talked to on many occasions playing on the biggest stage, it's just kind of almost the best man wins. So it's an exciting time for myself, but it's a more exciting time for these kids right here to have dreams that know they can come true if they put the work in," said McNabb.