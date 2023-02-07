Super Bowl 57: How State Farm Stadium is getting game day ready

Crews started growing the grass for this Super Bowl back in May of 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are days away from taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The big game will be held at State Farm Stadium -- home to the Arizona Cardinals.

That stadium, which opened in 2006, is innovative in many ways.

The exterior is covered in what they call a "skin of metal panels" designed to reflect really beautiful desert light.

Inside the complex, there are 21 vertical glass-walled slots to give fans some pretty incredible views of the desert horizon.

But that's not the coolest part.

The natural grass playing field is fully retractable, meaning they can slide it in and out of that stadium.

It takes 70 minutes to fully install at the push of a button. The tray it sits on is 234 feet wide by 403 feet long and weighs an astonishing 18.9 million pounds.

So, why would they want to be able to slide it?

Well, it's made of natural grass which requires special attention in desert conditions.

"The ability to take it out in the sunlight and give it what it needs and get it away from what we don't -- such as too much rain and the cold at night," said Nick Pappas with the NFL.

