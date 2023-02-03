Delco native gives Eagles fans a video tour of Phoenix light poles ahead of Super Bowl XVII

A Delaware County native attending Arizona State University decided to give those flying out to Phoenix for the big game some advice about the light poles around town.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's just over one week left until Super Bowl LVII and hopefully another Eagles victory. It's no secret our fans are known to celebrate sports team championships by scaling city light poles.

And so Delaware County native attending Arizona State University decided to give those Birds fans flying out to Phoenix for the big game some advice about the light poles around town.

Grace Del Pizzo says after learning both the Phoenix and Glendale police departments wouldn't be greasing the polls ahead of the Super Bowl, her dad encouraged her to make this comical video tour. The execution, though, was all her and a friend.

"Anytime we stumbled upon a different kind of light pole that had a base that we could climb on, I was like, 'Oh this is great'... and It just snowballed from there," she said.

The Arizona State sophomore is a journalism student who was hoping Eagles fans would find humor in her spot, highlighting the places for opportune celebrations and spots to avoid.

"I didn't think it was going to gather this type of attention. I thought it would be a cool thing for people who are coming in for the Super Bowl and say oh this is a funny, it's a little funny video," she said.

But it's the disclaimer that she says is the most important part.

"I'm not encouraging any illegal activity, I promise," she said in the video tour that's now garnered a lot of attention.

She says while making the video, they passed a police officer and she remembered she needed to add that important part.

"That's when the light bulb went on, and I'm like I need to film something saying that I'm not telling people to just climb light poles because like I said in the video, it's Phoenix, not Philly they're not used to it," she said.

Again this is comical video is meant to be taken humorously and is not encouraging Eagles fans to climb light poles if - and when - the Birds win the big game.

Both Glendale and Phoenix police have reiterated to Action News that they will not be greasing the poles.

The City of Phoenix provided this statement:

"(It's) ready to provide a fun and safe experience for the many visitors and fans who will travel here for Super Bowl LVII. The city's Street Transportation Department is not planning to grease street poles, nor is it something we've needed to do in the past. With public safety as the top priority, the Phoenix Police Department is prepared to monitor any situations that may arise"