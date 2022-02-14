Super Bowl Sunday draws crowds to area businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11561563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Clearview Regional High School held its annual Super Bowl fundraiser today, helping students in need one hoagie at a time!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From bars and restaurants to at-home parties, people were out to enjoy this year's Super Bowl.At famed Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia, there were plenty of football fans who braved the snow to watch the Bengals take on the Rams.Eli Gethers, like many others, was excited to get out and watch the game away from home.This year, don't be shocked to see others following suit.According to the National Retail Federation, pandemic or not consumers are feeling more comfortable bringing back game-day traditions.Approximately 90 million people plan to either throw a party or attend one this year. That's up from 62 million last year. Nearly 14 million plan to watch a bar or restaurant.Some fans arrived early to Chickie's & Pete's to ensure a good seat."We just decided to come out watch the game and have a good time," said football fan Lily McDaid.While Super Bowl costs have gone up with inflation this year, establishments like Thunderbird Steakhouse and Catering in Broomall are prepared to bring their brand of super meals for this Super Bowl."It's the busiest day of the year. It's everything that you work for. It's a lot of volume of wings, it's a lot of pizza orders," said owner Tom Greco.