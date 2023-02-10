Philly region rallies around the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl 57

Eagles fans across the Philadelphia region are flying high, counting down the hours until the Birds take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Fans young and old took time to show their support for their favorite team on Friday.

Alyana Gomez has a look at some of the fun events that took place in and around the region.

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.