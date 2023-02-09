Some Arizona businesses can't wait for Eagles fans to arrive to see Super Bowl 57

Eagles fans traveling to see Super Bowl 57 will be able to find a home away from home.

TEMPE, Arizona (WPVI) -- In just a few days the Eagles will face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

That means some businesses in the area are eagerly anticipating the flock of Birds fans.

Philly Sports Grill in Tempe serves South Philadelphia vibes all day long.

"We have the Eagles Zone AZ that meets here every game, and gets pretty crowded and pretty crazy," said co-owner Jim Wallin, a native of Southwest Philadelphia.

It's home base for Eagles fans east of Phoenix, and one of four co-owned by Wallin.

One of the most popular items on the menu: a Philly cheesesteak!

"We ship Amaroso rolls in and they're very tasty," Wallin said.

They're served with a side of crab fries.

Come game day, Wallin is shuttling Eagles fans over to State Farm Stadium.

Across town in Scottsdale, Rockbar is all things Eagles - and home to the Eagles West fan club.

There, the venue is hosting a watch party for fans who can't make it to the big game.

"This group brings amazing energy every single week," said owner Alex Mundy. "There will be thousands of people out here this weekend."

It's not lost on transplants how special it is to see their hometown team playing in their new home.

"You only see the Philly teams a couple months a year," said Michael Daggett of Southwest Philadelphia. "I told my wife they'll be here for the Super Bowl and here we are."