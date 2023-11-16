Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 11 preview: Birds slight underdogs in Super Bowl rematch vs Chiefs

The Eagles are 3-point underdogs as they travel to Kansas City in Week 11. Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup in this week's Three and Out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are back in action following the Bye Week, still sporting the NFL's best record.

The Birds travel to Kansas City Monday night to face the defending champs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, airing live on 6abc at 8:15 p.m.

The Birds are a 3-point underdog despite the NFL's best record at 8-1.

Ron Jaworski joins Ducis Rodgers to break down the matchup, with a look at the Chiefs' defense and tweaks the Birds made during their time off.

1st Down: What is different about the Chiefs since the last time the teams met?

2nd Down: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce get most of the headlines, but the defense has been K.C.'s strength this year. How should the Eagles attack this defense?

3rd Down: The Bye week is a time to reassess what is wrong with the team. What was the biggest issue the team needed to address?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Chiefs 26