Philadelphia Eagles fans, including "Pope Jawn Paul," take over Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona (WPVI) -- Eagles fans are making the trip to Arizona to see the Birds take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and they're getting there however they can.

Many are flying, including some who chartered a plane to get there.

That includes "Pope Jawn Paul" who brought blessings to the team!

The "pope," Eric Emanuele from Clinton, New Jersey, said he wore his hat out on Broad Street when the Eagles won Super Bowl 52.

"So I thought it was appropriate for Pope Jawn Paul to make his way down," he said.

Christie Ileto caught up with some very excited Birds fans as they landed on Friday.

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.