Sushi Suite, a new Japanese omakase in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, features a 17 sushi course chef's choice meal.

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- Okay foodies...let's eat!

How does 17 courses of sushi sound?

It's part of the concept for Sushi Suite, a new restaurant coming to the the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

For $185 per person, eight guests will enjoy 17 courses of sushi, chef's choice.

The small omakase room can be found behind the currently operating Izakaya Fishtown on the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue.

Action News got a first look inside the intimate space, which opens on October 5.