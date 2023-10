Police search for man accused of stealing $800 in tools from Home Depot in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of robbing a local store.

According to officials, the suspect robbed a Home Depot on Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

The suspect allegedly got away with roughly $800 in power tools.

He also pulled a knife on store security when they tried to stop him, police say.

A surveillance video from the store shows the suspect leaving in a maroon Nissan Rogue.