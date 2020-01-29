Suspect used blanket to rob PNC bank in Center City, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI is looking for a man who used a blanket to rob a PNC bank in Center City Wednesday morning.Authorities say the man walked into the bank, near the intersection of 4th and Market streets, at about 9:15 a.m. He demanded money from a teller, saying he had a gun hidden under a comforter.The man left after getting cash.Anyone with information is asked to call police.