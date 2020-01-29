bank robbery

Suspect used blanket to rob PNC bank in Center City, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI is looking for a man who used a blanket to rob a PNC bank in Center City Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the man walked into the bank, near the intersection of 4th and Market streets, at about 9:15 a.m. He demanded money from a teller, saying he had a gun hidden under a comforter.

The man left after getting cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiacrimerobberybank robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
Robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glen Mills Schools facing more suits alleging sever sex abuse
Kenyatta Johnson maintains innocence in federal corruption case
At least 1 injured after serious crash in Ridley Park
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Potential case of coronavirus in Delaware
Dog attacks 2 kids in Southwest Philadelphia
FOP offers reward for information in Love Park sex assault
Show More
Bucks County DA announces lawsuit against e-cigarette companies
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Gov. Wolf announces plan to combat asbestos, lead and mold
Hall of Famer, Valley Forge Military grad Doleman dies
12 units damaged, firefighter injured in apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News