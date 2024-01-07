Possible robbery attempt ends with shooting in Montgomery County apartment building; man injured

An initial investigation suggests that the shooting stemmed from an unsuccessful ambush-style robbery in the garage stairwell.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was seriously injured after a suspected attempted robbery ended in gunfire inside a Lower Merion Township apartment building on Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the unit block of St. Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd community.

Officers responded to the scene for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a male victim in the main lobby.

The victim, a 39-year-old resident of the building, was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.

An initial investigation suggests that the shooting stemmed from an unsuccessful ambush-style robbery in the garage stairwell.

The suspects, who police say may be armed, fled the area.

While residents in nearby apartments should remain vigilant, investigators say this incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects is asked to call Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.