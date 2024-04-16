Royersford community members swim, bike, and run to honor the legacy of late coach in triathlon

Community members in Royersford tested their skills and endurance to remember the legacy of their late head coach.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Swimming, Biking, and Running. These skills were put to the test in an indoor triathlon at the Spring Valley YMCA.

The event was held to remember the legacy of their late head coach, and inspire the future generation of athletes in his honor.

"We have a scholarship that we just started this year, and that is for Brian Kozera, our former head coach who passed away about a year and a half ago," said Head Coach of the Spring Valley Multisport Gators, Logan Washburn.

They raised funding for a scholarship that would go to a service member and allow them free access to local YMCA facilities for a year.

Washburn looks back on twenty years of involvement with triathlons knowing how it helps people believe in their full potential as an athlete.

"It makes people feel empowered. It makes people feel like they can do anything, and that's the reason why I coach," said Washburn.

