hit and run

Suspect arrested in deadly Cherry Hill, New Jersey hit-and-run

Police say 29-year-old Tabreia Ewing was killed by a driver on Thanksgiving night.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect identified in deadly Cherry Hill, New Jersey hit-and-run

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Thanksgiving.

Philadelphia resident Michael Rodgers Jr., 29, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and obstruction.

He surrendered himself on Friday, the Cherry Hill Police Department said.

Tabreia Ewing, 29, was struck while trying to cross the westbound lanes of Route 70, near the Garden State Park shopping plaza, around 7:10 p.m.

Ewing's body wasn't discovered until after 11 a.m. Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in South Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman on Thanksgiving.



"We're hurt. We're lost. We want answers. I feel like my sister ain't hurt nobody. She wouldn't hurt a fly, and she definitely didn't deserve this," the victim's brother, Joshua Ewing, told Action News earlier this week.

Joshua said he last saw his sister on Thanksgiving morning before her work shift at Wawa.

Ewing's family is preparing for their first holiday season without her.

"A wonderful, great aunt. And that's another thing that hurts me too, she didn't even have kids. She was young. She didn't even get a chance to live her life," said Joshua.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill Police at (856) 432-8860.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry hillhit and runfatal crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Grandfather struck and killed on way to greet neighbors in Bucks Co.
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Frankford
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing street
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News