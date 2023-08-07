Investigators link deadly FBI shooting in Philadelphia with suburban 7-Eleven armed robberies

Action News has learned that investigators are connecting last Friday's FBI-involved shooting in Philadelphia to recent armed robberies of suburban 7-Elevens.

What still remains unclear is what happened between the time the victim was served the warrant and the FBI-involved shooting.

A man who was shot and killed by an FBI agent last week in Philadelphia is connected with an investigation into recent armed robberies at suburban 7-Eleven stores, Action News has learned.

On Monday, sources identified the man as 22-year-old Tahiem Weeks-Cook.

The suspect's mother, Stacy Weeks, says news of her son's death comes after days of waiting to find out what led to his shooting on the 1700 block of Venango Street in the Tioga-Nicetowm neighborhood on Friday.

She says even now, she is still waiting.

"His life mattered. His voice mattered, and he is not here anymore. So, I have to be his voice, and I just want answers," said Weeks.

READ | FBI investigating string of 7-Eleven armed robberies targeting stores in Philadelphia suburbs

Action News is told the FBI was trying to serve Weeks-Cook an arrest warrant in connection with at least one armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Upper Southampton, Bucks County.

Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn says the pile of evidence collected from the scene leaves her feeling confident that Weeks-Cook was not only involved in the Bucks County crime but also in the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Montgomery Township.

"Working in collaboration, they were able to identify the suspect. One of the two suspects in both the Upper Southampton and Montgomery Township robbery," she commented.

What still remains unclear is what happened between the time Weeks-Cook was served the warrant and the FBI-involved shooting that resulted in his hospitalization, leg amputation, and eventual death.

Regardless, Weeks says none of this adds up with the son she knew.

"He was like a big teddy bear," she says. "Everyone loved him, especially kids. He was just one of the sweetest people that you would ever want to come across."

Meanwhile, the second person seen in the surveillance video involved in the 7-Eleven robberies remains unidentified and on the loose.

If you have any further information about this case, please contact Upper Southampton police or the FBI.